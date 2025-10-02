Jazz Chisholm Jr. zipped all the way home from first base on Austin Wells' tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees extended their season Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series.

Unhappy he was left out of the starting lineup in the opener, Chisholm also made a couple of critical defensive plays at second base that helped the Yankees send the best-of-three playoff to a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night in the Bronx.

“What a game. I mean, it has been two great games, these first two," New York manager Aaron Boone said. “A lot of big plays on both sides.”

In the latest chapter of baseball's most storied rivalry, the winner advances to face AL East champion Toronto in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday.

“Should be a fun night,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Ben Rice hit an early two-run homer for the Yankees on the first postseason pitch he saw, and Aaron Judge had an RBI single that went off the glove of diving left fielder Jarren Duran. New York got three innings of scoreless relief from its shaky bullpen after starter Carlos Rodón put the first two batters on in the seventh.

Devin Williams worked a one-hit eighth for the win, and David Bednar got three outs for his first postseason save. Judge pumped his fist when he caught Ceddanne Rafaela's flyball on the right-field warning track to end it.

Trevor Story homered and hit a two-run single for the Red Sox, who won the series opener 3-1 on Tuesday night behind ace lefty Garrett Crochet.

With the score tied in the seventh, Chisholm saved at least one run with a diving stop to his right of an infield single by pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida.

“Unbelievable play,” Rice said. “That’s what you are going to get from him — just a guy who will give 110% every play.”

Story then flied out with the bases loaded to the edge of the center-field warning track to end the inning, and fired-up reliever Fernando Cruz waved his arms wildly to pump up the crowd.

“I almost got out of his way,” Boone said, drawing laughs. “There’s a passion that he does his job with, and it spilled over a little bit tonight. I am glad it was the end of his evening at that point.”

Said Rice: “I felt like I could see every vein popping out of his head.”

Chisholm also made a tough play to start an inning-ending double play with two on in the third — the first of three timely double plays turned by the Yankees.

“He’s a game-changer,” Judge said. “He showed up at the park today and had the biggest plays for us.”

There were two outs in the eighth when Chisholm drew a walk from losing pitcher Garrett Whitlock. Chisholm was running on a full-count pitch when Wells pulled a line drive that landed just inside the right-field line and caromed off the low retaining wall in foul territory.

Right fielder Nate Eaton made a strong, accurate throw to the plate, but the speedy Chisholm barely beat it with a headfirst slide as Wells pumped his arms at first base.

“Any ball that an outfielder moves to his left or right, I have to score, in my head,” Chisholm said. “That’s all I was thinking.”

With the Yankees threatening in the third, Cora lifted starter Brayan Bello from his first postseason outing and handed the game to a parade of relievers who held New York in check until the eighth.

Up next

Hard-throwing rookie Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) starts Game 3 for New York. The right-hander grew up in Boston, where he attended Northeastern University, but has said he always wanted to play for the Yankees.

Rookie left-hander Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA) pitches for the Red Sox in place of injured Lucas Giolito. Early has made four major league starts since his debut on Sept. 9.