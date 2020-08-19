A Trip Through The Morning Line’s Headlines and Highlights

Start your day the right way with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff to get caught up with all that is going on in the world of sports.

We let you know about the MRI results and prognosis for Gordon Hayward, and update you on the NBA playoffs.

The Boston Bruins had David Pastrnak on the ice at practice Tuesday, does that mean he takes the ice against Carolina in game 5 Wednesday?

There won't be fans in the stands for New England sports teams in the month of September, but it might happen for October

The NCAA is working on plans for football teams who opted to not play this year and push it to the spring, we have those details.

We let you know about the Red Sox and Phillies series opener.

And there was a big meeting in Augusta which may have a lot of impact on the possibility of fall sports at Maine high school.

We have all of those headlines and more on The Morning Line.