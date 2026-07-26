Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust July 25 [RESULTS]
It was a beautiful afternoon and evening for racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Saturday, July 25th. Here are the results.
King's Concessions Crown Vics I - 32 Laps
- Chris Nickerson #18
- Brock Deane #54
- James Hayward #16
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- Dave St. Clair #14
- Fred Brown #0
- Mick McCullough #7
- Harry Watkins #25
- John Bernard #142
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Jordan Kimball #32X
- Lily Smith #55
- Donny Blanchard #88
- Erick Leiter #21
- Steve Kimball #88
- Burt Rockwell #05X
- Dillon Kimball #5X
Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps
- Brad Staples #59
- Eric Clark #90
- Richard Gray #89
- Sam Doolan #66X
- Aaron Carter #44X
- Loring Carter #08
- Mike Headd #319
- Rick Slymiest #92
- Derek Smith #18
Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks - 50 Laps
- Jordan Pearson #3
- Scott Modery #1
- Keith Drost #74
- Garrett Hayman #3x
- Matt Mingo #12
- Cooper Beaulieu #5X
- Jason Morse #14
- Jordan Kimball #80
- Shane Tatro #33
- Jim Bragdon #8
Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23
- Bryson Parritt #27
- Rowland Robinson Jr. #28
- Steve Kimbell #51
- Joey Doyon #14
- John Curtis #07
Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- Nick Bickford #12
- David Boulier #33
- Erik Worster #11
- Brock Worster #95
- Scott Bonney #69
- Jeffrey Burditt #82
- Ed Salisbury #6
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Lane Chapman #5
- Derek Smith #10
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Destiny Overlock #10X
- Stephen Dunham #57
King's Concessions Crown Vics 2 - 32 Laps
- Steve Kimball #88
- Chris Nickerson #18
- Brock Deane #54
- Dave St. Clair #14
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- James Hayward #16
- Lily Smith #55
- Mike McCullough #7
- Erick Leiter #21
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Harry Watkins #25
- Dillon Kimball #32
- Fred Brown #0
- Donny Blanchard #77
- John Bernard #142
- Jordan Kimball #32X
Racing resumes on Saturday August 1st with racing beginning at 5 p.m. Events scheduled include
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks
- Kings Concessions Crown VIcs
- Sport 4's
- Judy's Road Runners
- Northeast Pro Sprints
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll