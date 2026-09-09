Reid Detmers struck out nine and allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Zach Neto was 4 for 5 with a two-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Red Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night to end Boston's five-game win streak.

Vaughn Grissom and Jose Siri hit RBI singles and the Angels scored twice on double-play grounders, providing ample offense for Detmers (5-8), who got his first win since a 1-0 decision over Kansas City on Aug. 15.

Detmers struck out at least one in all six innings he pitched and allowed only three runners. He retired the last 10 batters he faced after hitting Jahmai Jones with a pitch in the third, then was pulled before the seventh after throwing a career-high 112 pitches.

The Angels outhit Boston 15-4 and won for the just the third time in their last 15 games. Los Angeles also avoided a potential season sweep, improving to 1-4 against the Red Sox.

Boston went without a hit from Wilyer Abreu’s single in the first until Trevor Story led off the seventh with a double off of José Fermin, who allowed Boston’s run when Nick Sogard drove in Story with a single.

Neto gave the Angels a cushion in the eighth with his 24th homer to left-center off of Raymond Burgos.

Patrick Sandoval (1-5) struck out seven in six innings for Boston, but also allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks. His two-out walk of Mike Trout in the third helped lead to two runs when Siri and Grissom followed with consecutive singles to put the Angels up 3-1.

Up next

RHP Ryan Johnson (3-8, 5.17 ERA) starts for the Angels against LHP Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.34) in the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.