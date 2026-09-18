How excited are you for the newest football season for New England?

Well, we've got another reason for you to root for the offense to rack up the score. Every time New England scores 31 or more points in a regular-season game during the contest period, one lucky entrant will have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The 31 Plus Wins $100 Contest is happening now across WBLM, WCYY, B98.5 and 92.9 The Ticket, and its time to enter!

How Do I Enter the 31 Plus Wins $100 Contest?

It's super easy to enter this contest.

All you have to do is fill out the form below with your name, number, email, and zip code.

You only need to enter once. Your entry will remain eligible for all applicable drawings throughout the contest.

There is a limit of one entry per person and per household.

How Can I Win the 31 Plus Wins $100 Contest?

OK, so here's where the football games come in.

After each regular-season game during the contest period, a random drawing will be held if New England's football team scores at least 31 points in that game.

So, for example, if New England scores 31, 35 or 42 points in a regular-season game, one potential winner will be randomly selected from the eligible entries.

If they score 30 or fewer, there won't be a drawing for that game, and nobody wins the $100 prize for that game.

When Does the 31 Plus Wins $100 Contest End?

The 31 Plus Wins $100 Contest runs through January 9, 2027, although it can conclude sooner if all the prizes are awarded before the regular season ends.

If you're already watching New England every Sunday, you might as well get in this game and enter.

Once you're in, keep an eye on that scoreboard and keep rooting for that New England victory!

For full rules and restrictions, click here.