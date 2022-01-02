Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has dropped a rap song just hours after storming off the field during the Bucs' game against the New York Jets.

Brown, who goes by the stage name AB and was dragged last year for collaborating with 6ix9ine, dropped the song earlier this evening (Dec. 2). The track, titled "Pit Not the Palace," doesn't appear to address any of the events that took place earlier today, but rather Brown's high-end lifestyle. People have already begun to speculate if Brown's on-field stunt was just promo for his music. You can listen to "Pit Not the Palace" at the bottom of this post.

"I'm from the pit not the palace, I'm kinda stylish/Lifestyle lavish/Jump in the coupe with no mileage/Run it, style it," he raps.

The Buccaneers ended up winning the game today, but when Brown took off his gear and left the field they were trailing the Jets 24-10. See footage of him leaving below.

Dropping new music is customary for Brown these days. In 2021, he dropped a 15-track album titled Himmothy and has dropped various singles since 2019.

Following AB's stunt on the field, he has been released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Sports Illustrated yesterday, the NFL team's head coach, Bruce Arians, revealed that Brown is "no longer a Buc" after walking off the field shirtless during the football game's third quarter against the Jets.

"I’m not talking about it. He’s not part of the Bucs," Arians said while speaking with press after the now-viral incident.

The exact reason that Antonio Brown walked off the field mid-game is unclear, but Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale shared after the ordeal that AB "boiled over" in frustration and that he was "very upset from the sideline."

AB recently caught flak and a three-game suspension for using a fraudulent vaccine card to bypass the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Listen to Antonio Brown's new song "Pit Not the Palace" below.