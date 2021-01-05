Are Tatum and Brown a 1 & 1A Duo For the C’s

The Boston Celtics are 5-3 this season after Monday night's easy win against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Florida.

Jayson Tatum banked in the game winning shot against the Bucks on opening night, then he made another with 2.9 seconds left Sunday against Detroit before making a defensive play to stop the Pistons Blake Griffin from getting a quality shot off to win the game at the buzzer, and Tatum hung 40 points on the board in the 12 point win against the Raptors.

But did you notice Jaylen Brown is the leading scorer this season for the Celtics?

Through the first 8 games Brown is averaging 26.9 points per game, and Tatum is scoring 26.3 points each night, and both are playing about the same amount of time per game, with Tatum at 34.3 minutes per game, Brown at an even 34 minutes a game.

Tatum is averaging more rebounds and more assists per game than Brown is so far this season.

Getty Images

So we asked the question to Jimmy Toscano of CLNS Media about the hierarchy of the roster. Is it Tatum's team and Brown is the sidekick like Batman and Robin, or are they equals when it comes to the load being carried by each one, or is that still to be determined?

We find that out, and what Toscano thinks of rookie point guard Payton Pritchard, not only his play, but the nickname of "P Rabbit" what does he think?

Getty Images

Listen back to our conversation now and find out his thoughts on those topics and much more related to the Celtics.