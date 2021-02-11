Are The Celtics a .500 team or Victim of their Schedule?

The Boston Celtics are 12-11, 4th place in the Eastern Conference, and just returning to the Garden after a 2-3 road trip against Western Conference teams.

But is that who Boston is this season? Or is there something else like the COVID-19 issues the team already faced, or being the team with the fewest home games in the NBA, or just coming off a really long, tough road trip out West?

And what in the name of Red Auerbach is wrong with Kemba Walker? Could it just be he's trying to find where he fits within the team, or is there something else going on?

Jack Noonan of Celtics Blog helps us address some of those questions and more on the Morning Line as the C's get ready to host the Toronto Raptors in their first home game in the month of February tonight. It is a 7pm pregame show and a 7:30pm tip off on 92.9 The Ticket.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images