Mike Yastrzemski led off the 10th inning with a single to left field to score automatic runner Ha-Seong Kim, and the major league-best Atlanta Braves defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

Didier Fuentes (3-0) pitched the 10th and retired Mickey Gasper on a line drive to shortstop with two runners on to end the inning.

Rookie Tyler Samaniego (0-2) worked the 10th for the Red Sox, who have lost four of five and have not scored more than three runs in a game during that stretch.

Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris II homered for the Braves, who have won five of six and improved to 15-7 at home.

Spencer Strider, in his third start this season, allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. He was helped out by catcher Sandy León, who threw out two Red Sox base stealers. Strider has given up just one run in his last two starts.

Boston's Marcelo Mayer homered in the seventh to tie the game at 2-all.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias stranded two runners in a 20-pitch ninth that extended his scoreless streak to 13 2/3 innings this season and 26 1/3 dating back to last season.

Boston got on the board in the sixth when Gasper's single drove in Carlos Narváez.

Baldwin's home run in the first inning went in and out of the webbing of leaping center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela's glove and landed over the wall. Harris made it 2-0 with a 419-foot blast into the Braves' bullpen in right-center. Both homers came off rookie Connelly Early, who lasted five innings.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (4-1, 1.81 ERA) will face Red Sox rookie Payton Tolle (1-2, 2.78) on Saturday.