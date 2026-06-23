Jake McCarthy hit a three-run triple down the left-field line in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday night.

The Rockies started the inning with three straight singles off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman (0-3) before McCarthy sent a liner that hit off the wall and bounded away from left fielder Jarren Duran. The carom allowed Cole Carrigg to slide in headfirst with the winning run.

Soon after, McCarthy was swarmed by excited teammates.

Colorado's rally offset a pair of baserunning blunders that ended the eighth. The Rockies had a runner thrown out at home, and another got tagged out after being caught between second and third base when a runner in front of him stopped at third.

The Rockies finished the game with eight consecutive hits spanning the last two innings. They're the first team since at least 1961 — when the expansion era began — with eight hits in its final eight plate appearances, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was also the third time the Rockies earned a walk-off win in nine innings when entering the ninth without a run. The team also accomplished the feat on Aug. 11, 2018, against the Los Angeles Dodgers and on June 11, 2008, versus San Francisco.

McCarthy's ninth-inning heroics spoiled a stellar outing by Red Sox rookie Jake Bennett, who threw six sharp innings while striking out nine. He allowed four hits.

Boston took a 2-0 lead in the sixth courtesy of an RBI double from Willson Contreras and a run-scoring single from Caleb Durbin.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner threw six solid innings, allowing two runs. Victor Vodnik (2-2) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings.

Mickey Moniak had a pinch-hit single in the eighth in his first game for Colorado since May 21. He was on the injured list with ankle tendinitis.

Up next

The Red Sox will send right-hander Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.12 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night. The Rockies counter with lefty Sean Sullivan (0-1, 10.29).