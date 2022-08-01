Bangor 11-12 All-Stars Win State Tourney Advance to New England Regionals

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and will advance to the New England Regionals to be played in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6th.

The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include

Oliver Mattei

Thomas Fournier

Gavin Hughes

Jacoby Harvey

Carter Catell

Mason Bond

Daxton Gifford

Tyler Johnson

Nate O'Donnell

Kaleb Johnson

Caden Karam

Max Kenney

Patrick Guite

The team is manage by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.

Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30th

Teams playing in the State Tournament were

District 1 - Sunrise (Milbridge)

District 2 - Five Town (Knox County)

District 3 - Bangor

District 4 - Saco/Dayton

District 5 - Augusta

District 6 - Bonny Eagle (Buxton)

The Tournament took place at Clyde L. Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro.

The New England Regional features the following teams

Maine - Bangor

Massachusetts - Middleboro

New Hampshire - TBD

Vermont - Brattleboro

The New England Regional Schedule is as follows

Saturday August 6

Game 1 Bangor vs. Brattleboro 10 a.m.

Game 2 - Middleboro vs. NH 1 p.m.

Sunday August 7

Game 3 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 4 p.m.

Monday August 8

Game 4 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 9 a.m.

Game 5 Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3 1p.m.

Thursday August 11

Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 7 p.m.

