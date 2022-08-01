Bangor 11-12 All-Stars Win State Tourney Advance to New England Regionals
The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and will advance to the New England Regionals to be played in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6th.
The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include
- Oliver Mattei
- Thomas Fournier
- Gavin Hughes
- Jacoby Harvey
- Carter Catell
- Mason Bond
- Daxton Gifford
- Tyler Johnson
- Nate O'Donnell
- Kaleb Johnson
- Caden Karam
- Max Kenney
- Patrick Guite
The team is manage by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.
Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30th
Teams playing in the State Tournament were
- District 1 - Sunrise (Milbridge)
- District 2 - Five Town (Knox County)
- District 3 - Bangor
- District 4 - Saco/Dayton
- District 5 - Augusta
- District 6 - Bonny Eagle (Buxton)
The Tournament took place at Clyde L. Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro.
The New England Regional features the following teams
- Maine - Bangor
- Massachusetts - Middleboro
- New Hampshire - TBD
- Vermont - Brattleboro
The New England Regional Schedule is as follows
Saturday August 6
- Game 1 Bangor vs. Brattleboro 10 a.m.
- Game 2 - Middleboro vs. NH 1 p.m.
Sunday August 7
- Game 3 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 4 p.m.
Monday August 8
- Game 4 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 9 a.m.
- Game 5 Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3 1p.m.
Thursday August 11
- Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 7 p.m.
