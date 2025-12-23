TICKET TV: Bangor Rams Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 12/22/2025, 7 PM, BBALL - G, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 12/23/2025, 7 PM, BBALL - B, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 12/23/2025, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, BANGOR AT BREWER
SATURDAY, 12/27/2025, 1:30 PM, BBALL - G, MDI AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY, 12/27/2025, 6 PM, BBALL - B, MDI AT OLD TOWN
*subject to change
