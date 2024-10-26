TICKET TV: Belfast Lions Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Belfast Lions visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity soccer at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON 10/21/24 6 PM SOCCER-G OLD TOWN AT HERMON
TUE 10/22/24 6 PM SOCCER–G BREWER AT BANGOR
FRI 10/25/24 7 PM FOOTBALL LAKE REGION AT ORONO
SAT 10/26/24 1 PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
SAT 10/26/24 4:30 PM SOCCER-G BELFAST AT JOHN BPAST
*subject to change
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening