Blue Hill Fair to Host Cornhole Tournament September 3 with Cash Prizes

WellofMike

You have all summer to get your cornhole throwing arm in shape! The 2022 Blue Hill Fail Cornhole Championship will be held Saturday, September 3rd beginning at 9 a.m.

The cost to enter the tournament will be $25.00 per person or $50.00 per Team which will include your entry into the fair for the day.

Over $1,000 dollars in prize money will be awarded! To sign up please directly message the Blue Hill Fair Facebook Page  or email bhfair@myfairpoint.net with your email address and payment details will be sent to you.

The Tournament is being run by Kustom Woodz Cornhole Company

