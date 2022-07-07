Blue Hill Fair to Host Cornhole Tournament September 3 with Cash Prizes

You have all summer to get your cornhole throwing arm in shape! The 2022 Blue Hill Fail Cornhole Championship will be held Saturday, September 3rd beginning at 9 a.m.

The cost to enter the tournament will be $25.00 per person or $50.00 per Team which will include your entry into the fair for the day.

Over $1,000 dollars in prize money will be awarded! To sign up please directly message the Blue Hill Fair Facebook Page or email bhfair@myfairpoint.net with your email address and payment details will be sent to you.

The Tournament is being run by Kustom Woodz Cornhole Company

