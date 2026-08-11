Charles McAdoo homered and Jameson Taillon pitched four scoreless innings before leaving with an injury as the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 2-1 on Monday night to hand the Red Sox their third loss in a row.

Boston's skid follows a nine-game winning streak that capped a franchise-record string of 27 victories in 30 games.

McAdoo hit his second major league home run in nine career games leading off the fifth to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. The 24-year-old rookie made his first start at third base in place of Kazuma Okamoto, a late scratch due to a bruised left knee.

Taillon gave up one hit and walked three before exiting with forearm discomfort. It was his second start for the Blue Jays and first at home since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on Aug. 2.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-7) replaced Taillon to begin the fifth and gave up one run in three innings for the win. Louis Varland pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

Red Sox starter Sonny Gray (14-3) permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.

Boston trimmed it to 2-1 on a bizarre play in the seventh. With runners at the corners and one out, Ceddanne Rafaela lofted a sacrifice fly to center field. Thinking there were two outs when the ball was hit, however, neither Anthony Seigler at third base nor Nick Sogard at first tagged up properly. Both took off with the ball in the air, and after it was caught Sogard was doubled off first for the third out of the inning.

Seigler, though, crossed home plate before Sogard was put out at first. So the run counted — following a lengthy replay review.

In the Toronto sixth, George Springer was initially called out to end the inning as he tried to steal second. But the Blue Jays challenged and the call was overturned. Andrés Giménez followed with an RBI single that made it 2-0.

The Red Sox entered with the best road record in the majors at 35-22 (.614), and had won 15 of their last 16 away from Fenway Park — tied for the best 16-game road record in franchise history (also 15-1 in 1939).

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