The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list on Monday, August 31st with a left hamstring strain. They recalled Mickey Gaspar from Worcester to take his place on the roster.

Contreras came out of Sunday's game against the Yankees in the 7th inning. He is hitting .274 this season with 21 doubles, 3 triples, 26 home runs and 79 runs batted in. He has started at 1st base in 123 games.

Gaspar has played in 45 games for the Red Sox this season. He is batting .278 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home run and 19 runs batted in. He has started 22 games as the designated hitter, 12 at catcher, and 2 at 1st base. He is hitting .337 at Worcester in 54 games.

Boston opens a 3-game series with the Seattle Mariners tonight. Hear the pregame starting at 5:45 on 92.9 The Ticket and on WDEA AM 1370.