Ernie Clement hit a two-run home run, Brandon Valenzuela added a solo homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Wednesday.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a two-run single and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3 for 3 with a walk as the Blue Jays took two of three from the Red Sox. It was Toronto’s third straight series win after losing the previous six.

George Springer returned from the injured list to deliver a pinch-hit RBI single as the Blue Jays improved to 9-2 when scoring five runs or more.

Willson Contreras hit a solo home run, his seventh, but the struggling Red Sox lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

After winning their first two games under interim manager Chad Tracy, the Red Sox have lost the past two and seen ace left-hander Garrett Crochet land on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

Boston right-hander Brayan Bello (1-4) allowed four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, his third straight defeat.

Bello shook his head repeatedly when Tracy came out to replace him with Greg Weissert in the sixth. Clement greeted Weissert with a home run, his first of the season.

Valenzuela connected off Garrett Whitlock in the ninth, his second. The rookie catcher finished 2 for 3 with a walk.

Blue Jays left-hander Eric Lauer exited with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth. Braydon Fisher (2-0) came on and got Contreras to line into a double play.

Fisher got five outs and allowed one hit.

Up next

Red Sox: Neither Boston nor Houston had named a starting pitcher for Friday’s game at Fenway Park.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to start at Minnesota on Thursday against Twins RHP Bailey Ober (2-1, 3.94).