Curtis Mead left his first game with the Boston Red Sox after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch against the Athletics.

Mead struck out looking in the first at-bat of his Boston debut Monday night and was struck on the wrist by A's starter Jack Perkins in the fourth. Mead tried to shake off the pain, but left the game after being checked by an athletic trainer.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said X-rays were negative, but Mead will undergo more tests on Tuesday.

“Looks like we dodged a bullet, maybe," Tracy told reporters after Boston's 4-2 win over the A's.

The Red Sox acquired Mead late Saturday night in a trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington.

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.