Bo Horvat scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT, lifts Islanders past Bruins 5-4

Bo Hovart scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway 3:10 into overtime and the New York Islanders snapped a three-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

Anders Lee scored twice, and Ryan Pulock had a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for New York, which won for just the third time in nine games.

Hovart fired a wrist shot that slipped between Jonas Korpisalo’s pads for the winner.

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Cole Koepke and Justin Brazeau added goals as the Bruins lost their fourth straight game.

Lee’s second goal gave the Islanders a two-goal edge early in the third period, before Pastrnak scored twice in an 8:09 span.

Pastrnak’s second came when he charged the net and tipped in a pass from Pavel Zacha with 7:16 left in regulation.

The Islanders had erased a 1-0 deficit on a Horvat’s short-handed goal before building a 3-1 lead.

After tying it, Pulock fired a shot from the right point that found its way around some bodies in front and beat Korpisalo (32 saves) 5:33 into the opening period.

Takeaways

Islanders: They tightened things up over the first two periods in their second game against the Bruins this season after getting beat at home 6-3 on Nov. 27, but got a little loose defensively in the third.

Bruins: It’s the worst stretch they’ve been on since interim coach Joe Sacco took over for fired coach Jim Montgomery on Nov. 19.

Key moment

Trailing 1-0 and short-handed after an unsuccessful challenge on the Bruins’ goal by Koepke 3:01 into the game, the Islanders tied it on Horvat’s goal 21 seconds later.

Key stat

New York outshot Boston 37-30.

Up next

The Islanders are off until Thursday when they play at Vegas. The Bruins host Edmonton on Tuesday.