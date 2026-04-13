Mark Kastelic scored with 9:38 remaining and the Boston Bruins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Columbus on Sunday that moved them into the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot while virtually eliminating the Blue Jackets from playoff contention.

Sean Kuraly had a goal and two assists against his former team, and Henri Jokiharju had a goal and an assist for Boston. Kastelic also added an assist. Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves. James Hagens, the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft, contributed an assist and a penalty in his NHL debut.

Mason Marchment and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus, which has lost five of its last seven games to fall out of playoff contention after sitting as high as second place in the Metropolitan Division on March 24. Jet Greaves made 19 saves.

The Blue Jackets are two points behind idle Philadelphia and one point behind Washington with a game against the Capitals remaining.

Marchment put Columbus ahead at 3:59 of the first period, giving him 10 points in 11 career games against Boston. Kuraly tied it on the Bruins’ first shot of the game midway through the period.

Jokiharju gave Boston a 2-1 lead with 18.6 seconds left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Fantilli tied it on a breakaway 1:27 into the third.

Columbus went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Up next

Bruins: Host New Jersey Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Washington Tuesday night.