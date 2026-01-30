Fraser Minten and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and two assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins, while Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves to win his seventh game in nine starts this month.

Travis Konecny netted his 21st goal for the Flyers. He nearly had another goal late in the second period but was credited with an assist after Nikita Grebenkin scored off the rebound. Matvei Michkov also scored on the power play for Philadelphia.

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson was slow to leave the ice as the second period concluded and was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He made 15 saves while Dan Vladar made six saves in relief.

The Flyers fell behind by two goals after one period after Zacha and Arvidsson scored 42 seconds apart. After Minten went five-hole on Ersson to make it 3-0, Philadelphia scored at 2:27 of the second period when Konecny took advantage of a giveaway in front of Swayman and scored his fourth goal in two games.

The Bruins scored the next two goals to open things up. Mittelstadt backhanded a rebound in while Jeannot got in position to tip in a blast from the blue line by Andrew Peeke to make it 5-1.

Boston improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Philadelphia is 2-8-1 in its last 11.

Zacha went to the locker room late in the second period and did not return. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Flyers: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bruins: Face Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.