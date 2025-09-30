Here's the Red Sox Roster for the Wild Card Playoff Series with the New York Yankees which starts tonight, September 30th. The games will be played in Yankee Stadium with games Tuesday, September 30th and Wednesday October 1st. They will play Thursday, October 2nd if necessarty.

PITCHERS (12): Brayan Bello, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison, Zack Kelly, Steven Matz, Justin Slaten, Payton Tolle, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson

CATCHERS (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (4): Alex Bregman, David Hamilton, Nathaniel Lowe, Trevor Story

OUTFIELDERS (4): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida

INFIELDER/OUTFIELDERS (4): Nate Eaton, Romy Gonzalez, Ceddanne Rafaela, Nick Sogard

The games on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 6:08 p.m. and the pregame on 92.9 The Ticket will begin at 5:08 p.m. Thursday's game, if necessary is tentatively to be played also at 6:08 p.m. but is subject to change.

The winner of the Red Sox-Yankee's series, will take on Toronto in an American League Division Best of 7 Series which would begin on Saturday, October 4th.

