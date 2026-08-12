Ernie Clement drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, Brett Bateman had two RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Toronto’s George Springer walked to begin the sixth and went to third on Alejandro Kirk’s single before scoring on Clement’s fielder’s choice.

Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu hit solo homers, but the Red Sox lost their fourth straight. It’s Boston’s longest skid since losing four in a row from June 14-18.

Adley Rutschman went 1 for 3 and walked twice in his debut with the Red Sox. The three-time All-Star, picked up in a deal with Baltimore at the trade deadline, hadn’t played since July 18 with the Orioles because of left wrist inflammation.

Chase Lee (1-0) got five outs for his first big league win, and Spencer Miles earned his first career save.

Boston's Patrick Sandoval (1-1) allowed four runs, two earned, and eight hits in six innings.

Rafaela opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the third, but Toronto answered in the bottom half with Bateman’s RBI double.

Leadoff homers by Abreu in the fourth and Rafaela in the fifth put the Red Sox up 3-1. Abreu’s homer was his 21st. Rafaela’s was his 16th.

The Blue Jays took advantage of a Boston error to tie it in the fifth. After Myles Straw reached on third baseman Caleb Durbin’s miscue, Charles McAdoo hit a sacrifice fly and Bateman added an RBI single.

Straw made it a two-run lead with an RBI single off Seth Martinez in the eighth.

Toronto’s Dylan Cease allowed three runs and five hits, including both homers, in five innings. He walked four and struck out seven, boosting his total to an AL-leading 191.

Cease had allowed only two homers in his previous 10 starts, both against Tampa Bay on July 20.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP José Soriano (9-6, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Red Sox LHP Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.32).

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