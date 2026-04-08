Trevor Story lined a two-run double in the sixth as the Boston Red Sox overcame 11 strikeouts to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night and end a three-game skid.

Garrett Crochet struck out seven for the Red Sox, who won for just the third time in 11 games this season and avoided a 2-9 start, which has happened only four times in franchise history, most recently in 2011.

Crochet (2-1) outlasted Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who struck out 10 before running into trouble in the sixth.

Misiorowski (1-1) struck out the first five batters and didn’t allow a hit until Willson Contreras lined a single to right with two out in the fourth. After striking out Roman Anthony to start the sixth, Misiorowski faded quickly and walked the next three batters. Reliever DL Hall came in to face Story, who lined an 0-2 changeup down the left-field line to put Boston up 2-0. Caleb Durbin drove in another run on a ground-out to second.

Milwaukee got two runs back in the seventh after Crochet allowed a pair of singles, walked the bases loaded and hit David Hamilton with a pitch to pull Milwaukee within 3-1. Pinch-hitter Christian Yelich drove in a run on a fielder’s choice against reliever Zack Kelly.

Crochet allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and a hit batter. Aroldis Chapman picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Misiorowski went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks, also hitting a batter. It was the fourth career game and second time this season Misiorowski struck out at least 10.

Milwaukee second-baseman Brice Turang missed his first game of the season with what manager Pat Murphy described as a foot or ankle injury.

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Milwaukee had yet to announce a starter for Wednesday’s series finale against Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 4.50).