Think the perfect bracket is impossible? This could be your year to make history and shock the world with an exquisitely perfect bracket. The Million Dollar Bracket Challenge gives you the chance to try your luck and walk off with $1,000,000. And we will pay out big for even a "pretty good" bracket, too.

How Do I Enter the 2024 Million Dollar Bracket Challenge?

Sign up for the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge below.

This year's tournament teams will be selected on Sunday, March 17. We’ll send out an email reminder after that, so you don't forget to fill out your brackets.

Bookmark this page – when the tournament starts up on March 18, you can keep checking back to see how you're doing against other listeners and our DJs.

If you correctly predict 60 or more games, you win $10,000. If you correctly predict every game in the bracket, you win a million dollars!

Start my pick'em

What Else Do I Need to Know About the 2024 Million Dollar Bracket Challenge?

Please read the full official contest rules to confirm your eligibility; rules can be viewed on your bracket entry page.

The bracket will be updated with teams following selection announcements on March 12.

The (4) play-in games on March 18 are byes -- no prediction required. Predictions are required only for the (63) games beginning Thursday, March 21.

Play-in game teams will initially be displayed together as one selection, until the winner is determined, at which time, the losing team will be removed.

Questions? Contact us with issues registering or filling out your bracket.