Ready to race? Feeling a need for speed?

The NHRA's New England Nationals returns for June 2023, and we have your chance to win tickets.

The annual event at the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, will be from June 2 to 4, 2022.

According to the NHRA's website, the "2023 event will feature racing action from the Top Fuel and Funny Car classes and the first-ever appearance of the exciting Pro Mod class." So, get ready for an action-packed weekend, filled with an exciting array of thrilling races that you simply cannot afford to miss.

We are giving away a 4-pack of tickets for Saturday, June 3, of the New England Nationals.

All you have to do is fill out the form below for your chance to win.

Contest ends May 28.

What are you waiting for? Prepare yourself for scorching rubber, cars racing like rockets, and racers scoring incredible wins.

You can check out the event schedule here. It includes the likes of the Jr Dragster Shootout Time Trial, Funny Car Qualifying Session, Top Fuel Motorcycle Exhibition and #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge.

Want a sneak peek at the New England Nationals? Watch this NHRA video to give you a taste of what's to come.

You'll find yourself wishing you were in the driver's seat, revving your engine and dazzling the crowd with your performance. Either way, make sure you seize the opportunity and don't let this event slip away.

Remember to enter for a chance to win tickets!

