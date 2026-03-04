Boston Red Sox second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who suffered a shoulder injury Feb. 25, likely will undergo surgery.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, according to the Boston Herald, said Rodgers did not receive positive news after recent MRI and CT scans and will ask for a second opinion.

“What type of surgery? I don’t know,” Cora said. "We’ll wait and see what he has to say, but that’s probably what’s going to happen.”

Rodgers, who played his first six seasons at Colorado and last year at Houston, had hoped to win the starting job at spring training. He was a Gold Glove winner in 2022. He is a career .261 hitter with 47 home runs and 208 RBIs.