TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Softball
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity softball on Monday, June 1, 2026.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 06/01/26, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, BREWER AT BANGOR
TUESDAY, 06/02/26, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, HERMON AT HAMPDEN
TUESDAY, 06/02/26, 7 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY, 06/03/26, 4:30 PM, SOFTBALL, ORONO AT OLD TOWN
WEDNESDAY, 06/03/26, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, ORONO AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 06/04/26, 6 PM, LACROSSE, JOHN BAPST AT HAMPDEN/BGR
*subject to change
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