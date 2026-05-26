TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Softball

TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Softball

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The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in varsity softball on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 5/26/26 7 PM BASEBALL MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER
TUESDAY 5/26/26 7 PM SOFTBALL MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER
WEDNESDAY 5/27/26 7 PM BASEBALL HAMPDEN AT BANGOR
WEDNESDAY 5/27/26 8 PM LACROSSE BREWER AT HAMPDEN/BGR
THURSDAY 5/28/26 4:30 PM SOFTBALL ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY 5/28/26 4:30 PM BASEBALL ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY 5/29/29 7 PM SOFTBALL HAMPDEN AT BREWER

*subject to change

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Filed Under: Brewer Witches, Messalonskee Eagles
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, High School Softball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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