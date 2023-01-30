Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Lawrence 68-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating Lawrence in Brewer, 68-43 on Monday, January 30th.

The Witches led 25-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 49-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 22 points including 3 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 11 points. Evan Nadeau had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were a nearly perfect 12-14 from the free throw line

Dane Zawistowski had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, with 4 3-pointers. Gavin Lunt had 12 points with 1 3-pointer. Conner Nutting had 8 points and a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 14-0. They have 4 games left in the regular season;

  • Tuesday January 31st vs. Camden Hills at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday February 2nd at Erskine Academy at 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 3rd vs. Skowhegan at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 9th at Bangor 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence is now 8-6. They have 4 games left in the regular season;

  • Tuesday, January 31st vs. Messalonskee at 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 3rd at Nokomis at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7th at Gardiner at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 9th at Cony at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Boys81612743
Brewer Boys2512121968

 

Box Score

Lawrence

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cole Quirion0----
Dane Zawistowski13-412
Conner Nutting82112
Parker Higgins0----
Cohen Lawrence0----
Andrew Trombley0----
Lucas Campbell0----
Gavin Lunt42---
Michael Hamlin63---
Noah Lambert0----
Hunter Lee0----
Gavin Lunt122159
TEAM0----
TOTALS4396713

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau931--
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick2--22
Brady Saunders73-11
Aiden Davis31-12
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin113-56
Brock Flagg226311
Cameron Hughes63---
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young83-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS682241214
