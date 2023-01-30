Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Lawrence 68-43 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating Lawrence in Brewer, 68-43 on Monday, January 30th.

The Witches led 25-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 49-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 22 points including 3 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 11 points. Evan Nadeau had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were a nearly perfect 12-14 from the free throw line

Dane Zawistowski had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, with 4 3-pointers. Gavin Lunt had 12 points with 1 3-pointer. Conner Nutting had 8 points and a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 14-0. They have 4 games left in the regular season;

Tuesday January 31st vs. Camden Hills at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday February 2nd at Erskine Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 3rd vs. Skowhegan at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9th at Bangor 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence is now 8-6. They have 4 games left in the regular season;

Tuesday, January 31st vs. Messalonskee at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 3rd at Nokomis at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7th at Gardiner at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9th at Cony at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 8 16 12 7 43 Brewer Boys 25 12 12 19 68

Box Score

Lawrence

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cole Quirion 0 - - - - Dane Zawistowski 13 - 4 1 2 Conner Nutting 8 2 1 1 2 Parker Higgins 0 - - - - Cohen Lawrence 0 - - - - Andrew Trombley 0 - - - - Lucas Campbell 0 - - - - Gavin Lunt 4 2 - - - Michael Hamlin 6 3 - - - Noah Lambert 0 - - - - Hunter Lee 0 - - - - Gavin Lunt 12 2 1 5 9 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 9 6 7 13

Brewer