Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying goal and scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, leading the Boston Bruins past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

David Pastrnak scored a tying power-play goal and Frederic Brunet got his first NHL goal for the Bruins, who roared back from an early two-goal deficit and improved to 6-2-0.

Less than five minutes after Pastrnak converted a give-and-go with Lindholm, the Ducks failed to mark Lindholm during a power play and allowed him to tap in a pass from Pavel Zacha with 11:39 to play. Matthew Poitras added another goal with 3:40 left on James Hagens' second assist of the night.

Michael DiPietro made 25 saves in his second start of the season for the Bruins.

Beckett Sennecke got his fifth goal and Tim Washe also scored for the Ducks, who have lost three straight home games while giving up 13 goals. Lukas Dostal stopped 18 shots.

Ducks captain Mikael Granlund sat out with an upper-body injury, and goal-scoring winger Cutter Gauthier filled in by moving to center for the first time in his NHL career.

Anaheim had the best chances in the first period, and it took a lead with two goals 20 seconds apart in the final minute. After Washe's long shot went in through the legs of screening teammate Jeff Malott, Sennecke finished a strong passing sequence with Gauthier and Nikita Nesterenko.

Brunet trimmed Anaheim's lead with his first goal early in the second, connecting on a power play in the 23-year-old defenseman's sixth NHL game.

After the Ducks failed to score on a four-minute power play, Pastrnak's 423rd career goal broke a tie with Brad Marchand for the fourth-most in Bruins history.

The Ducks have sold out Honda Center for the first four games of a new season for the first time since 2007, when the team was coming off its lone Stanley Cup title.

Up next

Bruins: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ducks: At New York Rangers on Monday.