David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins closed out the calendar year with a much-needed 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Hampus Lindholm and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (21-18-2), who snapped a six-game losing streak that began with a 3-1 loss at home to Edmonton on Dec. 18.

Casey Mittelstadt and Jonathan Aspirot also scored, while Viktor Arvidsson and Fraser Minten each had two assists. Jeremy Swayman was solid in net with 34 stops for the win.

Hampus Lindholm had just one point in his previous 12 games.

Zach Hyman and Jack Roslovic scored for the Pacific Division-leading Oilers (20-15-6), who have lost two of three but still went 9-5-1 in December.

Connor McDavid had an assist, extending his point streak to 14 games (13 goals, 21 assists). It’s the first time a player has recorded that many points in one month since Mario Lemieux in December 1995.

Hyman ran his point streak to six games and has 12 goals in his last 16.

Connor Ingram made 23 saves for Edmonton.

Pastrnak was one of five NHL players with more than 100 regular-season points in the 2025 calendar year, with 113. McDavid (116) and fellow Oilers star Leon Draisaitl (107) were two of the others.

