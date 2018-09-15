B’s Beat Maine’s Gillies In Preseason Opener [VIDEO]

The Boston Bruins beat South Portland's Jon Gillies in a 4-3 shootout in the preseason opener. If you didn't catch the game you were probably not alone.

The game was played at 2:30am ET early Saturday morning, in Shenzhen, China.

It's part of a two-game series called the O.R.G. NHL China Games.

Jake DeBrusk scored the winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout. Jaroslav Halak got the win in goal. He is expected to be the B's backup goalie to Tuukka Rask.

Speaking of goalies, Gillies is trying to earn a spot with the Flames after signing in new two-year contract in July. Remember he helped lead the Providence Friars to a NCAA title and was drafted in the third round of the NHL Draft.

Gillies spent most of last year in the AHL but did play in 11 NHL games for Calgary.

The Bruins and Flames continue to with training camp in China with the second game to be played on Wednesday morning.