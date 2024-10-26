Camden Hills Girls, Hampden Academy Boys Win Class A Northern Maine X-C Titles

The Camden Hills Girl's Cross Country and Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country Teams won the Class A Northern Maine Cross Country Titles at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, October 26th.

Addisson Elliott won the Class A Girl's Individual Championship with a time of 19:26.15 and Enzo Giampaolo from Lewiston was the Class A Boy's Individual Champion with a time of 16:02.73.

The Top 30 Girls and Boys Qualified for the State Championship next Saturday, November 2nd at Twin Brook in Cumberland. To see the individual Girl's times and qualifiers click HERE. To see the individual Boy's times and qualifiers click HERE

The Top 5 Girl's Teams and Top 6 Boy's Teams also qualified for the State Championship.

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Team Scores

Girls

Camden Hills 35 Hampden Academy 39 Bangor 85 Mt. Blue 120 Mt. Ararat 145 Brunswick 156 Lewiston 232 Oxford Hills 235 Messlonskee 236 Edward Little

Boys

Hampden Academy 54 Messalonskee 82 Camden Hills 90 Bangor 99 Mt. Blue 110 Brunswick 144 Edward Little 175 Oxford Hills 212 Mt. Ararat 217 Lewiston 275 Skowhegan 303 Brewer 340

