TICKET TV: Caribou Vikings Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Caribou Vikings Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

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The Caribou Vikings visit the Brewer Witches in varsity boys' soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY, 9/29/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, BANGOR AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY, 9/30/2026, 4:30PM, SOCCER - G, CARIBOU AT BREWER
WEDNESDAY, 9/30/2026, 6:30PM, SOCCER - B, CARIBOU AT BREWER
THURSDAY, 10/1/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, MDI AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/2/2026, 6:00PM, FOOTBALL, YORK AT BREWER

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Filed Under: Brewer Witches, Caribou Vikings
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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