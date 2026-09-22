The Boston Red Sox have removed the interim tag and named Chad Tracy the 49th manager in team history.

The team announced the elevation on Tuesday, signing Tracy to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030. The Red Sox also announced that it has exercised the 2029 and 2030 options on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

The elevation of the 41-year-old Tracy comes after the Red Sox secured a wild-card spot in the playoffs on Sunday. Tracy took over in April after former manager Alex Cora was fired following a 10-17 start to the season.

Tracy has since guided the Red Sox to a 74-55 record, which included a 15-game win streak that tied the franchise record. It's a remarkable turnaround for a team that was 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East race on June 24.

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