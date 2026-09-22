Red Sox Remove Interim Tag, Name Chad Tracy the Franchise’s 49th Manager after Historic Turnaround
The Boston Red Sox have removed the interim tag and named Chad Tracy the 49th manager in team history.
The team announced the elevation on Tuesday, signing Tracy to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030. The Red Sox also announced that it has exercised the 2029 and 2030 options on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
The elevation of the 41-year-old Tracy comes after the Red Sox secured a wild-card spot in the playoffs on Sunday. Tracy took over in April after former manager Alex Cora was fired following a 10-17 start to the season.
Tracy has since guided the Red Sox to a 74-55 record, which included a 15-game win streak that tied the franchise record. It's a remarkable turnaround for a team that was 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East race on June 24.
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky