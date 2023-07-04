Charlie Collins and Ruth White Win 42nd Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K [RESULTS]

Two familiar names won the 42nd Annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K from Brewer to Bangor on Tuesday, July 4th. Charlie Collins who just graduated from Hampden Academy and rising Senior and 3 time Gatorade Woman's Athlete of the Year, Ruth White won their divisions.

In fact, Ruth set a record, with a time if 9L26 besting Wendy Delan's record time of 9:28 set in 1988!

351 runners finished the 2023 race!

Here are the results courtesy of Sub5