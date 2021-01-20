Circling The Bases Of Boston Sports

Morey Hershgordon of WPRI Channel 12 in Providence joined The Morning Line to discuss the Bruins, Celtics, Tom Brady and more.

The NHL is changing the pucks they've used to start the season, could that be an excuse for the Bruins struggles to score goals? Probably not, but we did talk about those offensive woes, but Morey also pointed out the solid play of the Bruins defense which should be recognized so far.

We still don't know when Jayson Tatum returns to the Boston Celtics, but Morey did make it clear the Celtics are doing something right this season, something the Bruins have not yet done.

And we talked about the impact on the legacy of Tom Brady if Tampa Bay were to win a super bowl this season.

You can listen back to our conversation here.