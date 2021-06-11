Clearing Confusion And Talking Celtics Changes

Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports returned for the second time this week for a pair of reasons.

The First, and possibly most important, was to review the preseason baseball picks made by Nick Quaglia and how those predictions of the Red Sox win total may have been a little misconstrued.

Once we cleared that up, we talked about the Boston Celtics and how the Green may be looking to make moves this summer because one player may be frustrated and want to be traded after not wanting to be traded.

Getty Images

We cover it all, and you can listen to it again here on The Morning Line.