Out of the Cornfield! MLB Legends and Current Players Introduced at MLB at Field of Dreams Game! [VIDEO]
If you missed last night's Field of Dreams Game in Iowa last night, you missed the introductions which are sure to cause goosebumps for baseball fans. The game featured the Minnesota Twins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies and the introduction of 26 Hall of Famers.
It was the largest gathering of Hall of Famers outside of the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown.
Introduced were
- Jim Kaat
- Joe Mauer
- Bert Blyleven
- Paul Molitor
- Andruw Jones
- Mike Schmidt
- Steve Carlton
- Harold Baines
- Fred McGriff
- Adrian Beltre
- Andre Dawson
- Larry Walker
- Cal Ripken Jr.
- Ivan Rodriguez
- Jim Thome
- Scott Rolen
- Tony Perez
- Tony La Russa
- Jeff Kent
- Fergie Jenkins
- Joe Torre
- CC Sabathia
- Billy Wagner
- Rollie Fingers
- Lee Smith
- Trevor Hoffman
Check out the pregame introductions and the players and Hall of Famers coming out of the corn field in the outfield.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker