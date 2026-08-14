If you missed last night's Field of Dreams Game in Iowa last night, you missed the introductions which are sure to cause goosebumps for baseball fans. The game featured the Minnesota Twins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies and the introduction of 26 Hall of Famers.

It was the largest gathering of Hall of Famers outside of the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

Introduced were

Jim Kaat

Joe Mauer

Bert Blyleven

Paul Molitor

Andruw Jones

Mike Schmidt

Steve Carlton

Harold Baines

Fred McGriff

Adrian Beltre

Andre Dawson

Larry Walker

Cal Ripken Jr.

Ivan Rodriguez

Jim Thome

Scott Rolen

Tony Perez

Tony La Russa

Jeff Kent

Fergie Jenkins

Joe Torre

CC Sabathia

Billy Wagner

Rollie Fingers

Lee Smith

Trevor Hoffman

Check out the pregame introductions and the players and Hall of Famers coming out of the corn field in the outfield.

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