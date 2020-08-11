Climate Activists Hang Banner on Boston’s Iconic Citgo Sign

BOSTON (AP) — Members of an activist group hung a banner that read "CLIMATE JUSTICE NOW" on the iconic Citgo sign near Boston's Fenway Park, leading to eight arrests.

The group unfurled the banner Monday evening as the Red Sox began their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway.

A spokesman for the group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, told The Boston Globe that it was hoping to bring attention to environmental issues.

Police said the eight people were taken into custody and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace. Two others were summoned to court for the same charges.