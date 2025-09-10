Connelly Early struck out 11 to tie the Red Sox record for a major league debut, and Boston beat the Athletics 6-0 Tuesday night to close on the New York Yankees for the top American League wild card.

Early (1-0) matched Don Aase's 11 strikeouts against Milwaukee on July 26, 1977. That was the career high for Aase, who pitched 447 more games — mostly in relief — during a 13-season career.

Boston (81-65) took a four-run lead before making an out, winning its third straight game and moving within one percentage point of the Yankees (80-64).

A 23-year-old left-hander selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft, Early (1-0) allowed five hits and walked one, throwing 61 of 90 pitches for strikes. He was the third Red Sox pitcher to debut in a start this season, after Hunter Dobbins and Payton Tolle.

Romy González extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff homer. Alex Bregman and Trevor Story each singled and Rob Refsnyder hit a 463-foot homer off Jeffrey Springs (10-11), the longest this season for the Red Sox.

González had an RBI double in the second, then left before the bottom half because of left knee soreness. Masataka Yoshida had an RBI groundout in the eighth.

After falling behind by five runs, Springs (10-11) retired 11 batters in a row. He allowed eight hits over five innings with six strikeouts.

Jacob Wilson had three hits and is batting .319, second in the major leagues to the .321 of the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. The A's outhit Boston 10-9 but have been shut out for 15 straight innings.

Boston has won 10 of 13 road games and is 37-37 away from home this year.

Key moment

Early struck out the side in order in the second inning and struck out three batters again in the fourth, leaving the bases loaded when he fanned Darell Hernaiz with a slider and Lawrence Butler on a sinker.

Key stat

Refsnyder is hitting .302 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 125 plate appearances against left-handers.

Up next

Athletics RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 9.00 ERA) faces Tolle (0-1, 7.56) in Wednesday's series finale.