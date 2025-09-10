Late night, Early show.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early struck out 11 in five shutout innings to match a franchise record during his major league debut Tuesday night against the Athletics.

“Pretty sick performance,” teammate Romy Gonzalez said. “It was fun to watch.”

The only other Red Sox starter to rack up 11 strikeouts in his first career game was Don Aase versus Milwaukee on July 26, 1977.

“It was amazing, just to go out there and have that first opportunity,” Early said after getting the win in a 6-0 victory. “A long day of travel yesterday and just getting to the field, seeing all the guys, seeing guys that you don’t even imagine being next to most of the time. So it was amazing and just a bunch of joy.”

Early was called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Tuesday after Dustin May went on the injured list with elbow issues.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Early’s composure stood out the most.

“Since he got here, under control during the meetings, in the clubhouse, in the training room. He was prepared, too, which was eye-opening,” Cora said. “He did his own homework, went through it with the coaching staff, and he executed. There was some traffic there, but he never panicked and gave us five, and that was good enough.”

The 23-year-old lefty from Virginia, who allowed five hits and a walk, fanned rookie slugger Nick Kurtz in the opening inning for his first big league strikeout. Early struck out the side in order in the second and whiffed three batters again in the fourth, leaving the bases loaded when he got Darell Hernaiz with a slider and Lawrence Butler on a sinker.

“I think we just did a good job at keeping a constant mix,” said Early, who threw 61 of his 90 pitches for strikes. “I was able to get some swing and misses down at the bottom of the zone on secondary pitches, and I think we did a really good job, especially making some big-time pitches when runners were on.”

With his family in the stands, Early had two strikeouts in the third and two more in the fifth.

“They’ve been with me every step of the way,” Early said. “Just being able to have them here is amazing and have them see me go out there and take that mound and, I mean, I know that they probably have a bunch of feelings about it and everything — and were definitely fired up at some spots. So, it’s great to have them here and I’m really looking forward to seeing them.”

Early was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft and was Boston's sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He became the third Red Sox starting pitcher to make his MLB debut this season, joining Hunter Dobbins and Payton Tolle.

“When they get here they’re ready to go, and they have contributed,” Cora said.

Early was 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings for Worcester this season. He went 7-2 with a 2.51 ERA for Double-A Portland, with 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings.

In his first big league game, he was handed a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

“Having those two homers from our offense in the first inning is great, and just trying to stay moving in the dugout, stay as warm as possible and be ready to go from pitch one,” Early said. “When you get a lead like that, 4-0 after the first, you’re trying to just step on them and keep attacking.”

May, acquired from the Dodgers at the end of July, was placed on the IL, retroactive to Sunday, with right elbow neuritis. May went 1-4 in five starts and one relief appearance with Boston. He has a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings with the Red Sox.

With the Dodgers, the 28-year-old right-hander was 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 104 innings.

Also, the Red Sox recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A and placed him on the 60-day injured list with plantar fasciitis.