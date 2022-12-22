Cooper Flagg Named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year

December 21st was quite the day for former Nokomis High School standout and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year Cooper Flagg. Not only did he turn 16, but he was named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year!

Consider his year in 2022

He averaged 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds along with 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks, as he led Nokomis to a 21-1 record and the Nokomis Boy's 1st Gold Ball

Named to the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup, where he was a dominant presence in their 7-0 Gold Medal run in Spain. He averaged 9.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. He also led the team with 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks

He was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five, 1 of 2 Americans on the Team.

He transferred to begin his sophomore year and now attends Montverde Academy with his brother Ace, in Florida

Congratulations! We can't wait to see what 2023 and the future holds! You do Maine proud!