Cooper Flagg Scores 8 points in Montverde’s 64-41 Win Over Bishop Walsh [VIDEO]
Former Nokomis High School and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg scored 8 points on Thursday night, December 8th for Montverde Academy as they beat Bishop Walsh 64-41 in Maryland.
Flagg finished with 8 points in 23 minutes. He had 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Montverde Academy is back in action on Friday night, December 9th when they take on Oak Hill.
Check out the highlights of Thursday's game
