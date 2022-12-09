Cooper Flagg Scores 8 points in Montverde&#8217;s 64-41 Win Over Bishop Walsh [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg Scores 8 points in Montverde’s 64-41 Win Over Bishop Walsh [VIDEO]

Photo NIBC via You Tube

Former Nokomis High School and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg scored 8 points on Thursday night, December 8th for Montverde Academy as they beat Bishop Walsh 64-41 in Maryland.

Flagg finished with 8 points in 23 minutes. He had 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Montverde Academy is back in action on Friday night, December 9th when they take on Oak Hill.

Check out the highlights of Thursday's game

