Could Changes Be Ahead For The Patriots Offseason

Each year there are changes with an NFL team, sometimes those are on the roster as players move in or out, other times it is on the sidelines as coaches take different opportunities that arise.

The list of former New England Patriots who played for, or coached with Bill Belichick who have moved on to head coaching jobs is pretty long. Will there be any others who make that move this year like Joe Judge did in 2020, or Brian Flores did in 2019, or Matt Patricia did in 2018?

We talked with Nick Quaglia of Couch Guy Sports and CLNS Media about those possibilities and more topics surrounding the Patriots, you can listen to our full interview here.

