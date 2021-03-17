Day 3 Selections of TML “Your Four” Contest

There are 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament which begins with the First Four this Thursday night, and wraps up with the Final Four April 1st and 3rd, with the national champion being crowned after 67 games.

The Morning Line is offering you a chance to pick the four teams you will support through the run of March Madness.

Contestants pick one team from the 1-4 seeds in the four regions, they pick another team from the 5-8 seeds in those four regions, and another team out of the 9-12 seedings, and then one more from the bottom tier of teams 13-16. Each contestant will end up with 4 teams, we'll have 16 people taking part. And no one gets to take a duplicate team, once a team is chosen they are off the board and no one else can pick that team.

Can you get the team that wins it all? That reaches the title game, which makes it to the national semifinals?

Prizes are up for whoever makes it there.

Can you get more than one team in the final weekend?

We will have four people make their choices every day, get in on The Morning Line from 6-8am by calling 992-9029 or contacting us through The Ticket App for your chance to win and test your picks.

Wednesday we heard from four more contestants :

In the 6am Hour Karl from Seal Cove picked : Alabama / USC / Virginia Tech / Eastern Washington

And Kevin from Kenduskeag chose : Kansas / Loyola Chicago / Utah State / Morehead State

Then in the 7am hour :

Zane from Belfast went with : Ohio State / North Carolina / Georgia Tech / Grand Canyon University

Mike from Old Town selected : Arkansas / Clemson / Winthrop / Abilene Christian