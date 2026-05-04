Emma Jameson had a grand slam and a double driving in 5 runs as the Brewer Witches beat the Nokomis Warriors 11-1 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, May 4th.

Audrey Loupin picked up the win for the Witches. She pitched 5.0 innings allowing just 2 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

Annabelle Day was 2-3 with a pair of doubles for the Witches, driving in a run. Sarah Young, Jillian Ford and Sarah Snowdeal each had a single. Loupin helped herself at the plate, going 1-3 and driving in a run.

Hallie Coots took the loss for the Warriors. She went 4.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 11 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

Raegan King and Delanie Randlett each singled for the Warriors.

Brewer is now 4-2. They will play at Hermon on Wednesday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Nokomis is 3-1. They will play at Belfast against the Lions on Tuesday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

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