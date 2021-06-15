Dexter, Nokomis, Old Town Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week

The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by first name)

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

Avery Herrick, Dexter Tigers

Herrick blasted a 2-run homer to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 victory over Bucksport in the Class C North Regional Softball semifinals.

Meagan Watson, Nokomis Warriors

Watson, the catcher for Nokomis, drove in 5 runs in Nokomis' 7-0 win over Ellsworth on Saturday, June 12. She had a 3-run home run over the fence in the 2nd inning, a sacrifice bunt in the 4th inning and a sacrifice fly to center in the sixth inning.

Mia Coots, Nokomis Warriors

Coots, the pitcher for Nokomis, had 11 strikeouts and 1 walk, allowing just 2 hits, retiring the final 13 batters she faced in a June 12 win over Ellsworth.

Scott Chadbourne, Piscataquis Community High School Pirates

Chadbourne, a freshman, went 4 for 5 with 4 singles, scoring 2 runs with 1 RBI. He came on in relief to pitch 5 and 1/3 innings to collect the win while striking out 8 batters.

Tanner Evans, Old Town Coyotes

Evans had a home run, and pitched the final four innings in Old Town's walk off win over MDI on Saturday t, June 12.. In those four innings, he allowed 1 run and no hits. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

