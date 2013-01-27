Drinking Games During Hockey Intermission Cause Fans To Get Sick

A minor league hockey team thought getting a few college students out on its ice for 'College Olympics' on Jan. 18 would make for memorable intermission entertainment. They were right…for all the wrong reasons. The Rapid City Rush (S.D.) staged the 'Olympics' competition as part of a larger promotion that allowed students access to buy-one-get-one tickets.

The intermission featured pre-selected male students from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Black Hills State University chugging beer, spinning around a hockey stick, attempting to run on the ice and racing beer-themed coolers on wheels. After a few of the events, some of the impaired students began vomiting on the ice in front of the crowd of thousands assembled at the Rushmore Civic Center.

"This went completely wrong,” said Tim Hill, general manager of the Rush, who has gone into damage control mode.

'Puking on Ice' is something Disney has never attempted. We're figuring you might not see this promotion repeated like, say, a bobblehead giveaway.

Rapid City Journal